KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Santa's not the only jolly elf giving to others this Christmas.

A group of friends hands out food, clothes, and kind words on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Volunteer Bruce Allsop said they've been doing it for several years in North Knoxville.

“It's something that we as a community can do,” Allsop said. “You get together, you call together people, you call it a party, or you just give good words of encouragement, and that's what we're doing here.”



These friends are members of different churches, but they say they like to unite -- during the holidays -- as one church body.