MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Several groups in Monroe County are showing interest in reopening Hiwassee College.

The Hiwassee College Board of Trustees voted to close the institution at the end of the spring semester on May 10, 2019. The college's president, Robin Tricoli, said some of those factors included low enrollment and an 'unsustainable' financial model.

It had been open for 170 years.

The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church said it has received offers from various groups, including an unofficial alumni association, to reopen but that would be a long process.

Any group would have to work with the U.S. Departments of Education and Department of Agriculture, get proper accreditations and work with the United Methodist Church University Senate to be associated as a United Methodist-approved college, according to Holston Conference director of communications Rev. Tim Jones.

"The Holston Conference doesn’t officially become involved unless the college board disbands, thus leaving the college assets and liabilities to the annual conference," Jones said.

When it closed, the college's president, Robin Tricoli, described dealing with the closure was like dealing with a death on the family.

