GSMNP celebrating 80th anniversary of park's dedication

TENNESSEE, USA — On this day in 1940, U.S. president Franklin D. Roosevelt formally dedicated the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

The United States government established the park in 1926, though it took a number of years for them to raise appropriate funds. Then on June 15, 1934, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was born!

The formal dedication happened more than half a decade later. On Sept. 2, 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt formally dedicated the park along the Tennessee and North Carolina state line at the Rockefeller Memorial in Newfound Gap.

Since then, the park has become a haven for outdoor enthusiasts who have made a lifetime of memories in the Smokies beautiful foothills and mountainsides.

