GSMNP selects Knoxville native as new Emergency Manager

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Knoxville native Liz Hall has been chosen as the new Emergency Manager of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Chief of Resource and Visitor Protection Lisa Hendy made the announcement on Friday.

This new position will function to coordinate emergency medical response and search and rescue operations with responders inside the park in partnership with local agencies and organizations. She will also lead preventative search and rescue efforts, such as providing safety information to hikers by staff and volunteers, the park said.

Hall comes to the Smokies from Yellowstone National Park, where she served in the Emergency Services office since 2017.

Prior to her job in Emergency Services, Liz was a law enforcement ranger in the Lamar River District. Before working at Yellowstone National Park, Liz was a backcountry ranger at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway, Alaska.

Liz has a master’s degree in public administration and is a Nationally Registered Paramedic. She spends her free time volunteering with a local search and rescue team and working her search and rescue dog, Reu.