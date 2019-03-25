CHEROKEE, N.C. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) finalized a gathering agreement Monday that allows the gathering of sochan, or Rudbeckia laciniata, for traditional purposes by 36 permitted tribal members.

The agreement, which marks a historic change by allowing the tribe to harvest a culturally-significant plant inside the park boundary, was made at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center Monday. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash and Principal Chief Richard Sneed were joined by tribal council members as they signed the agreement.

“The signing of this agreement allows both governments to strike a better balance in honoring the rich Cherokee Indian traditions and also continuing to protect these very special resources for future generations,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash.

A ruling two years ago changed the policy of the National Park Service by allowing parks to enter agreements with federally-recognized tribes to allow culturally-significant harvesting.

The Cherokee have a well-defined history of sustainably harvesting edible plants through the application of traditional ecological knowledge.

According to the release from the NPS, through the Environmental Assessment process, managers determined there would be no significant impact resulting from sochan gathering by a limited number of permitted tribal members utilizing traditional gathering techniques.

Therefore, EBCI will select up to 36 enrolled tribal members annually to participate in sochan gathering who must complete an annual, mandatory training class.

Those members may then gather a maximum of one bushel of sochan leaves per week following the traditional gathering techniques process beginning March 29 through May 31.

Sochan is recognized in late-summer and fall for its tall yellow flowers.

The park contains a rich abundance of consumable botanicals and fungi that continue to be an important component of Cherokee traditional diet and culture. The plant is found in abundance along rivers and trails, including the paved path to the observation tower at Clingmans Dome.

The Cherokee are not interested in the bright yellow petals of late-summer. They desire the tender young greens that sprout in the spring.

Sochan spring greens. Photo provided by NPS.

The park said it will monitor populations in harvest zones and non-harvest zones to assess sochan abundance, sochan population health, and incidental impacts of harvesting such as trampling.

ECBI and the park will also meet frequently throughout the gathering period to discuss monitoring results and adjust the terms of the agreement if necessary to limit any unforeseen impacts, the release said.

LINK: NPS Sochan Gathering for Traditional Purposes documents and comments