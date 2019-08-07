CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (7/8/19): The TBI said authorities have captured Anthony Labron Bell, an escaped inmate with a violent criminal record who was placed on the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The TBI said Bell was captured and back in custody in Hamilton County.

He escaped custody while receiving treatment at Erlanger Hospital on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office found the hospital gown and bracelet they believe Bell was wearing when he escaped custody.

According to an update shared on the department's Facebook page, Chattanooga Police responded to reports of a commercial burglary at 1532 Riverside Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived they found the business had been burglarized. Officers located Bell's hospital identification bracelet and the green hospital gown he was wearing when he escaped.

"Due to the availability of various types of work clothes located in the business, we are not able to give an accurate description of what Bell is wearing at this time," the post read.

The TBI had added Bell to its Top 10 Most Wanted List Monday morning.

The sheriff's department had asked people, especially business owners along Riverside Drive, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling police.

________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the inmate who escaped from Erlanger early Sunday morning.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett identifies the inmate as 29-year-old Anthony Labron Bell, who has a violent criminal history.

According to court documents, Bell was arrested on May 11 on six counts of aggravated robbery, assault, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, bribery of a public servant, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. The case was sent to a grand jury to determine if the case against Bell will move to Hamilton County Criminal Court.

Garrett says Bell was transported to Erlanger on July 5. He could not share the reason for his hospital visit due to privacy restrictions.

Bell fled the hospital, exiting out of what Garrett describes as a "main exit", around 6:30 Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing a green hospital gown, handcuffs, and did not have on any shoes.

"We deemed him not to be a threat to that immediate area," said Garrett, when asked why the department waited seven hours after the escape to release Bell's name and photo.

"My investigative services unit requested a little bit of time to follow up on leads this morning to help facilitate a quicker apprehension," said Garrett. "That time has now left and we feel like for public safety and to ask the public's help we want to get his information out."

Garrett says all department resources are being put into locating Bell. The fugitive task force and U.S. Marshals are assisting in efforts to locate Bell, who Garrett says "could be anywhere."

Garrett also says there will be a full internal affairs investigation to determine if policies were violated, resulting in Bell's escape.

Anyone who may have information about the inmate's location should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 423-622-0022.

________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released a description of the man who escaped their custody five hours ago at Erlanger.

HCSO Spokesperson Matt Lea describes the inmate as "a black male, approximately 5’10” in height, weighing 160 pounds, and is (29) years old."

Lea says he was last seen wearing a green Erlanger Hospital gown and handcuffs when he escaped around 6:30 a.m.

Lea says the inmate's name "will be coming."

The description comes after several citizens took to Facebook to respond to the department's initial press release about the escape that did not include a description.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN Escaped Inmate Description Hamilton County, TN - In regards to the information below in the initial press release, please see the description below. The escaped inmate is a black male,...

________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for an inmate who escaped custody while receiving treatment at Erlanger.

According to a press release, sent to the Channel 3 newsroom by HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea, the inmate escaped custody around 6:30 Sunday morning.

"...a Hamilton County Jail Inmate receiving medical treatment at Erlanger Hospital escaped custody," wrote Lea, who said he did not have any information about the inmate's identity or why the inmate was taken to the hospital.

"The inmate's escape from the hospital in no way impacted Erlanger," said Erlanger's Corporate Communications Director Pat Charles.

Charles says Erlanger operated "as usual" and the hospital was never on lock down in response to the escape.

"Law enforcement would be expected to handle any search off our property," she said when asked if Erlanger's security team is assisting in the search.