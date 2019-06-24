Hampton police believe body found at steam plant is missing boy

FBI Norfolk spokeswoman Christina Pullen confirmed to 13News Now that the FBI has "been assisting in an investigative capacity from the outset of the case."

The Hampton Police Division said it is still actively investigating the disappearance of Noah Tomlin, but early Wednesday morning, they didn't have any new updates to release.

During the press conference, the Hampton Police Division was not able to give very many new updates. They said in conjunction with the search there is also an investigation underway too.

On Wednesday, police said their search efforts have been shifted to the local landfill, Bethel Landfill. It's one phase of their search efforts.

On the investigation side, the Hampton Police Division said a lot of organizations are helping including the Virginia State Police and teams from the FBI including the behavioral science unit.

Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant. If someone sees something, they should say something. The police are asking residents to check videos and pictures of the area on Monday around 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. that might help with the investigation.

The parents of the child have been cooperating with police. There has been a full investigation into who may possibly have the child like a family member, family friend, or anyone who might have known about the toddler. Chief Sult said the investigation efforts have even reached out of the state.

Officials said they are still hopeful they will bring Noah home.

Watch the full noon press conference below:

Wednesday night, police were seen taking bags from the mother's home.