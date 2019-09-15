HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Correctional Facility has been placed under lockdown following the reported death of an inmate, according to the CoreCivic Director of Public Affairs Amanda Gilchrist.

Gilchrist says, correctional officers responded to an inmate call for assistance around 3 p.m. on Saturday where they located an unconscious inmate in a cell.

The inmate was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been reported.

The facility will remain on lockdown until the Tennessee Department of Corrections investigates this case.