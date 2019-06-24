KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County authorities condemned the Melton Hill Community Center in Hardin Valley Wednesday after vandalism and water damage.

Investigators said more than 60 percent of the building is damaged with broken windows and excessive mold.

Fixing the building would cost more than it's worth to repair. Officials said Wednesday that the future of the building is unclear.

"There's really no timeframe if we were to bring in a new structure, that's a possibility but we don't know right now. We need to work on if we will tear down this building or not," Deputy Director of Knox County Parks and Recreation Mike Donila said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is still investigating who vandalized the building.

Authorities said all of the sports equipment stored inside will be returned to the owners.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/24/19:

A break-in left a mess in the Melton Hill Community Center in Hardin Valley over the weekend.

Windows, lights, and walls were broken and defaced with profanity, according to an incident report.

Knox County investigators haven't released any update on suspects and it's unclear how much it will cost to fix the damage.

A community clean-up was planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the community center. However, due to the overwhelming response from the community, the cleanup was postponed so that efforts could be coordinated and assisted by Knox County Parks & Rec.

WBIR