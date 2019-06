KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A break-in left a mess in the Melton Hill Community Center in Hardin Valley over the weekend.

Windows, lights, and walls were broken and defaced with profanity, according to an incident report.

Knox County investigators haven't released any update on suspects and it's unclear how much it will cost to fix the damage.

A community clean-up is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the community center.

WBIR