CHEROKEE, N.C. — Harrah's Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina will soon offer sports betting.

The casino announced Monday that it is developing its "Sportsbook" now.

Both Tennessee and North Carolina legalized sports betting this year.

"On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 154 into law, allowing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to open sportsbooks at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel," a release said.

Harrah's will allow people to bet on college and professional sports.

The casino said it's expected to be finished in late fall.

“This is an exciting time,” said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “We continuously work to offer new experiences and opportunities to our customers and are confident that our new sportsbook will be an added delight for our guests and sports fans.”

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel will be located near the promotions stage.