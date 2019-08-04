HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A Harriman man has admitted to robbing a CVS in January 2018 and will be sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the Harriman Police Department.

William Hagan Folger entered a guilty plea last month with the 9th District Attorney Generals office for robbery.

The Harriman Police Department said investigators recovered 636 of the stolen Oxycodone HCL 30mg from Folger's home back in 2018.

According to police, the estimated street value of the recovered narcotics was $19,110.

RELATED: Police: $19,110 worth of stolen Oxycodone found in suspected robbers home

Police issued a BOLO for Folger after the robbery. He was later arrested on charges including aggravated robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Roane County Jail. Last month, he pleaded guilty to robbery.

At the time of the arrest, investigators said they also found evidence of the robbery inside Folger's vehicle and an additional arrest had been made but didn't say who was arrested.

Heather Folger was later arrested and last week, she also entered a plea agreement. She pleaded guilty for her involvement and will be sentenced to six years of state probation.

"She will be trespassed from CVS property and must complete a drug and alcohol program," the release said.

A hearing will be scheduled in the near future to determine restitution to CVS for the loss of Oxycodone.