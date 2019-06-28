HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Harriman Utility customers in the Jonesville area may experience a short-term power outage on Friday after a truck crashed into a power line pole, a Facebook post from the Harriman Utility Board said.

The truck crashed into a pole causing an outage on Massengill Springs Road, according the post.

Customers in the Jonesville area will experience the outage starting at 10 a.m. as crews work to safely rebuild power lines, per the post.

HUB expects the work to last about two hours and power should be restored by noon.