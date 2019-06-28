HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Harriman Utility customers in the Jonesville area experienced a short-term power outage on Friday after a truck crashed into a power line pole, a Facebook post from the Harriman Utility Board said.

The truck crashed into a pole causing an outage on Massengill Springs Road, according to the post.

Customers in the Jonesville area experienced the outage starting at 10 a.m., per the post.

HUB expected the work to last about two hours and said power should be restored by noon.

The outage map at 12:15 p.m. Friday said no customers were without power.