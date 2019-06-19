KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haslams are joining together with several other organizations to invest $6.2 million over the next two years in a new initiative designed to help Tennessee Promise-eligible students in Knox County.

Knox Promise, a pilot program for students from the 2019 and 2020 Knox County high school graduating classes, will provide financial and coaching support to help Tennessee Promise students make their way through college, a news release from the new initiative announced Wednesday.

Under the new program, Knox County students who are Tennessee Promise-eligible and from those graduating classes could receive Completion Grants to offset unexpected or emergency expenses, a textbook support stipend, a “dedicated tnAchieves Completion Coach” and participate in a Summer Support Program in 2020 and 2021, the release said.

The program is a partnership between tnAchieves, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE), the Haslam Family Foundation and several other area institutions like Pellissippi State Community College.

“Knox Promise is a first-of-its-kind community-based initiative that provides additional financial and coaching support to help more Tennessee Promise students successfully navigate their way through college,” Krissy DeAlejandro, executive director of tnAchieves, said in the release.

“Thanks to Mr. Haslam and this generous investment, tnAchieves will be able to provide more hands-on coaching and address student-specific needs that cause too many of our students to leave college before earning their degree. We are thrilled to share this exciting program with our eligible students and families.”

Jim Haslam, the founder of the Haslam Family Foundation which is making the investment, said in the release that the support and focus he received while at UT made all the difference in his academic career, and that he wanted to find a way to help others experience the same thing.

“When I asked what could we do to help more of our students succeed and actually graduate from college, the message was clear: We need to knock down some remaining financial barriers and offer additional support to those students who need it the most,” he explained.

Randy Boyd, UT’s interim president and board chair of tnAchieves, said the program won’t just help students, it will also help Knox County’s workforce by increasing the number of students earning degrees and other credentials, creating a more highly skilled workforce in the region.

“We think it could be a real game-changer for many of our students and families here in Knox County,” he explained in the release. “I am also very pleased to see it launched here in Knox County, the original home of knoxAchieves, which eventually expanded into tnAchieves, and later into the Tennessee Promise.”

David Mansouri, the president and CEO of SCORE, took a look at how Knox Promise will complement what Tennessee Promise already does for students in the state.

“By offering high school graduates two years of tuition-free community or technical college, Tennessee Promise has already increased college enrollment and degree attainment throughout the state,” he said in the release. “We believe that the Knox Promise model announced today can create something that other communities can learn from and potentially replicate across Tennessee and the nation.”

The program will be evaluated by UT’s Center for Business and Economic Research to determine how well the program works and its impact.

For more on Knox Promise, visit tnAchieves.org/KnoxPromise.