LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said Monday morning.

Austin Ryan Medina, who is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds with brown hair, was last seen Sunday at about 10 p.m.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and flip flops, the post said.

LCSO is asking for the public's help to find him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Medina is asked to immediately call Loudon County E-911 or the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, and speak to Detective Sergeant Charlie Cosner. You can reach the sheriff's office at 865-986-4823.