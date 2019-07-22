HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Humane Society was broken into Monday morning and cash was stolen from an adoption and fundraising event they held over the weekend, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

"Please anyone who wrote us a check Saturday at the event cancel payment on your checks," the post said. "Very sad day for the shelter and the animals. That money was going to help our furbabies a lot and so much effort put into it."

Hawkins County Humane Society Come on down to the Rogersville City Park and enjoy our summer fun bash going on now.

The shelter said no animals were harmed during the incident.

People asked in the comments about security cameras and the shelter said there are cameras and a safe and safe was broken into. The DVR for the security system was stolen, the post said.

The shelter said donations can still be made online.