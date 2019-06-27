HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains of a man that were found floating in the Holston River near Christians Bend Road on June 15, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Randy D. Benton, a 51-year-old Church Hill resident, was identified by the sheriff's office as the man after his body was sent for an autopsy. The sheriff's office said there was no visible blunt trauma per the preliminary autopsy, but that the final results are still pending.

A fisherman had initially spotted Benton's body in the river lodged under a tree near the riverbank, according to the release.

Anyone with any information on the active investigation is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 423-272-6514 or TWRA.