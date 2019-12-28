KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Sawyer Black was full of life, kindness and music, all things his family will miss dearly.

"He had a great capacity to love," his mother Jill Black said.

Black Family

On Christmas Eve after 10 short years of life, Sawyer passed away.

He was crossing the street with his family when a vehicle struck him.

He later died at UT Medical Center.

RELATED: Funeral services set for Saturday for boy struck, killed on Christmas Eve

"It's the saddest thing we have ever lived through," Jill said.

His parents Todd and Jill are still grappling with how to feel.

"Empty," Todd said.

However, you can't talk about his legacy without including his three favorite people: his brothers Dalton, Juddsen and Jaxon.

Black Family

"He was a kid who absolutely adored his big brothers," his mom said.

And if you asked his brothers they'd say the same.

"He was the best of all of us," Juddsen said.

"Pretty much everything good that came out of our families was embodied into this one kid," Dalton added.

According to the family he was the kind of kid who touched people everywhere he went.

Black Family

"He was always so happy to see anyone," Dalton said.

But he also had the ability to lift people up.

"He wasn't a person to steal the stage, I'd argue he would open," Jaxon said.

Sawyer played video games, made YouTube videos and loved on as many people as he could.

"He treated people the way everyone should be treated," his mom said.

Losing their youngest child is heartbreaking, but his family is grateful for all the time they had.

"It makes me sad for what he could have been, but God has a plan and we have to trust that plan," his mom said.

As for the driver of the car, the Blacks have nothing but love.

"We don't have any ill will toward him, we love him, we pray for him," his dad said.

Right now the family said they're running on faith.

"It's the only thing that keeps you going," Jill said.

If you take anything from Sawyer's life they want you to know this.

Black Family

"Sawyer was the kind of person we should all aspire to be," Jill said. "Embrace life and try to live like Sawyer did."

Sawyer's family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bridges Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements. The service will follow with the Rev. Brett Williams of Lyons Creek Baptist Church officiating.

Internment will be at Trentville Cemetery, according to Sawyer's death notice.

Survivors include his parents, Michael Todd Black and Jill Pittman Black; brothers, Dalton Michael (Victoria) Black, Juddsen Harper Black, and Jaxon Walker Black; grandparents, Mike and Tammy Black, Earl and Betty Pittman; great grandmother, Betty Walker; aunts and uncles, Kim (Lance) Nizinski, Jeff Black, Suzannah (Brad) Cannon, Mark Cline, Kelly (Angie) Pittman; great aunt, Susan Goforth Dawson; several special cousins who Sawyer enjoyed being with; and best friend, Greyson Watson.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office's Reconstruction Unit is investigating. No one has been charged at this time.