GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Metro health officials said around 90 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Metro Public Health Department estimates among the employees who tested positive that 60 reside in Davidson County and 30 reside in other counties.

Metro Public Health is conducting contact tracing among the confirmed cases of Davidson County residents. Plant employees who are residents of other counties will be monitored by the health deaprtments where they live.

The Metro Public Health Department began the investigation into the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tyson plant last week.

MPHD epidemiologists continue to work with Tyson officials on the steps the company is taking to mitigate the threat of the disease as part of plant operations.

Tyson Foods issued a statement concerning the coronavirus cases at the Goodlettsville facility:

We’ve had some team members test positive for COVID-19 and in each case we’re following guidance and requirements from the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health, the relevant local health department, and the USDA.

"If there is a confirmed case at one of our locations, as part of our protocol and in collaboration with health officials, we notify anyone who has been in close contact with the person. We also inform team members who have not been exposed and provide information to our supervisors so they can help answer questions.

"In Goodlettsville, we’ve been in communication with the Metro Public Health Department throughout this pandemic and to our knowledge the agency has been satisfied with the measures we have in place.

"We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country. Measures we’re taking in our facilities to address COVID-19 include the following:

"Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee breakrooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members. We have team members dedicated to constantly wiping down and sanitizing common areas. In some cases, this additional cleaning involves suspending a day of production."

Tyson Foods also told News4, a WBIR sister station in Nashville, that COVID-19 is not a food safety concern:

"COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern. The CDC says 'currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.' USDA reports “There is no evidence at this time to suggest that the Coronavirus is a foodborne pathogen.” According to a statement from the FDA, “we are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging."