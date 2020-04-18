GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Metro health officials said around 90 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville have tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro Public Health is conducting contact tracing among the confirmed cases of Davidson County residents. Plant employees who are residents of other counties will be monitored by the health deaprtments where they live.

The Metro Public Health Department began the investigation into the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tyson plant last week.

MPHD epidemiologists continue to work with Tyson officials on the steps the company is taking to mitigate the threat of the disease as part of plant operations.

