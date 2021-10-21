10-year-old Chattanooga boy fights rare disease associated with COVID-19

Since 2020, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported between 150 and 200 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) cases in Tennessee.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Elijah Berestecky, 10 years old, is back on the soccer field and participating in robotics at school after a rare and severe condition brought on by COVID-19 challenged his health.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, his parents Sarah and Jonathan did everything in their power to keep Elijah and his two sisters safe.

"We decided to home school them for the year and we pivoted a couple of times figuring out the best way to do that," Sarah said.

A year later, when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declined in Hamilton County, the Berestecky’s sent their kids back to school.

After 12 days, Elijah caught the COVID-19 infection.

"He had a low-grade fever for a couple of days. His throat hurt. He never had any respiratory issues. He had fatigue. It was a really a mild case," Sarah B. said.

The family went into safety mode, quarantining and masking inside their home.

The kids were cleared to go back to school after Labor Day but the following weekend, Elijah consistently spiked a fever, which prompted multiple trips to the doctor.

“Doctors were saying, ‘Hey, it can just be another virus that sprung up.' His rashes start getting worst and then I think what really turned it for us was his eyes were getting bloodshot," Jonathan Berestecky said.

After a week, the 10-year-old was admitted to Erlanger Children’s Hospital with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or MIS-C.

MIS-C is a serious condition associated with the COVID-19 infection that inflames and attacks children's body parts such as the heart, lungs, and kidneys.

Since 2020, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported between 150 and 200 cases in Tennessee.

"It's overwhelming. To watch your child suffer and honestly as a mom that felt unsettled that this was something else, the whole time," Sarah Berestecky said.

After IV infusions, weeks of steroids and other medications prescribed for his illness — Elijah was finally released home.

His parents said they would still continue to work through the fear from this rare disease and its attack on his health.

"He's gaining strength, but it's that kind of lingering emotional aspect that we're all as a family trying to continue to process," Sarah said.

The Bereseckys said they would visit Elijah’s cardiologist for another round of tests to make sure his heart is normal in six weeks.

The CDC says you should contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms of MIS-C.

Symptoms include ongoing fever PLUS more than one of the following symptoms:

Stomach pain

Bloodshot eyes

Diarrhea

Dizziness or light-headedness (signs of low blood pressure)

Skin rash

Vomiting

If someone is showing any of the following signs, seek emergency medical care immediately: