10Listens: Are unwrapped masks left out in basket at a Knoxville Kroger sanitary to wear?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many grocery stores and retailers across East Tennessee are offering free N-95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, viewers asked whether some particular masks they saw at a Knoxville Kroger were sanitary to wear.

The masks were placed in a basket near the produce section, unwrapped and available for anyone to grab so that customers could wear a mask while shopping for groceries.

Health leaders said there were better ways to display and distribute the masks, but also said it was better to offer them than not have any masks while grocery shopping.

"This is clearly not the optimal way of doing it, but it is sure better than having no appropriate mask out there available at all," said Dr. Bill Smith, the CEO of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research.