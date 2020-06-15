14 Nashville businesses cited for not complying with health orders

The health department says Kid Rock's bar served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Health officials in Tennessee have cited 14 Nashville businesses including Kid Rock’s honky tonk and steakhouse for not complying with coronavirus public health orders.

News outlets cited a statement from the health department in reporting Metro Public Health Department Director Michael Caldwell visited Kid Rock’s bar on Saturday after receiving a complaint and issued a citation for improper social distancing.

Dr. Caldwell, along with other health officials, have met previously with management of Kid Rock's to provide guidance on what is and is not allowed by the bar to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.

Health officials also cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6. Order 4 requires businesses to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and also requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.

Attorney Brian Lewis represents some businesses and called the citation “selective prosecution."