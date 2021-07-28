2008 Olympian says she understands the pressure Simone Biles faces, discusses athlete mental health

Olympian Marissa King, representing the U.K., is coaching young gymnasts at a Crossville gymnastics summer camp. She is reminding young gymnasts mistakes are okay.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — During Tuesday's Olympic competition, Simone Biles withdrew from the team events. She said the pressure of the games has taken a toll on her mental health.

On Wednesday, Biles withdrew from the individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

A 2008 Olympian, Marissa King, represented Great Britain in Beijing Olympics. Now, she is working with 300 kids at a gymnastics camp in Cumberland County this week. She said she faced pressure to represent her country well at the international games.

"You are representing everyone from back home," King said. "Everyone watches the Olympics games."

She said as an Olympian, you always want to do your best and make everyone proud. Even before you reach the Olympics, there's a lot to go through before making it to the big stage.

"Olympic Trials is a lot of pressure. Just the trial process alone is long," King said. "It's like a whole year where you go to a bunch of competitions."

King emphasized that Biles is only human and said it can be easy to forget superstar athletes can also face challenges.

"We used to think Simone was a superhuman, that she was unbeatable and never made any mistakes. But we can't forget that she is human," King said.

King said she is reminding the next generation of potential Olympians that it is okay to make mistakes. She said she is proud of Biles for stepping back to check on her mental health.

Biles posted on Instagram Monday, "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"

"She is given this title of the GOAT," King said. "She has taken that title on ... It's tough being at the top. It can be lonely being at the top too. No matter your level of skill, mistakes happen."

King said she made plenty of mistakes in her Olympic career and said that she beat herself up over them for a while before learning that it was okay to make mistakes.

From one Olympian to another, King said she continues to support Simone Biles and the U.S Women's Gymnastics Team.