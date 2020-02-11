Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon anticipates return to in-person race in 2021

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced she anticipates the race will be a live event that will take place on March 27 and 28.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is hoping to return to the streets come next spring.

During a press conference Monday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and race organizers announced next year's marathon is anticipated to take place in-person on March 27 and 28.

"The more precautions we take now, the better chance we can get all get back together for events in the coming year, which is something I know we all want to work toward," she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 marathon is being held virtually.

Between the dates of Nov. 7-15, participants will be asked to complete their chosen event and upload their results to the marathon website.

The start line, mile markers and finish line for all courses have been painted. Participants can use the markers to run the actual route during the 9-day virtual race period, or they can complete their run or walk at their preferred location, such as in a neighborhood, on a greenway trail or on a treadmill.

Everyone who takes part will receive a medal, t-shirt, and goody bag.