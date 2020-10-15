A new record was set Tuesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Tennessee

Knox county released new data that shows East TN hit a new record in hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A new record was set for hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in East Tennessee. Officials said that 264 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Nearly a third of all IU patients are being treated for COVID-19, and more than a third of the region's total ventilator use is because of the coronavirus.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said that it is part of region-wide collaborative discussions multiple times a week to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, there are no current plans to pause surgeries or to consider overflow from adult hospitals.

Blount memorial says they have the capacity bed and vents ready right now.

We reached out to other area hospitals today - and are still waiting to hear back.

The good news from today's benchmarks — East Tennessee is continuing to see a decrease in deaths from the virus. The new report comes out as Governor Lee enters quarantine after a member of his security staff tested positive.