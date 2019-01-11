TENNESSEE, USA — Open enrollment and re-enrollment begin Friday, Nov. 1.

Enrollment events will be held at six different locations in East Tennessee to give residents a chance to receive assistance from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace.

Residents will have until Dec. 15 to apply or re-enroll in coverage.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero encourages residents without healthcare to explore the options that are available to them through the ACA's Health Insurance Marketplace.

Residents who have experienced a change in marital status or income level within the last year to apply or reapply.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) approved premium rate decreases for the second time in the history of the ACA marketplace.

The first 23 area enrollments events scheduled in Knox, Sevier and Blount counties will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1897 Dandridge Ave. on Nov. 1.

Mayor Rogero will be kicking off the event at noon and it will be held until 6 p.m.

Free assistance from trained counselors will be available to people who are wanting to apply for health coverage.

Anyone wishing to enroll will need to bring these documents:

Social Security numbers (or documentation of legal status)

Employer and income information for every household member to be covered (pay stubs or W-2 forms are acceptable)

If renewing, you must bring your User Name and Password

Scheduled enrollment events

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Avenue

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14

Cherokee Health Systems, 2018 Western Avenue

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7

1-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15

South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike

3-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7

3-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14

3-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5

3-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12

Blount County Public Library, 508 North Cusick Street

3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12

3-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25

3-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9

Sevier County Public Library, 408 High Street

3-6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4

3-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7

Sevier County Senior Center, 1220 W. Main Street

1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6

1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13

1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20

1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4

1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11

Carriers and coverage areas on the individual market