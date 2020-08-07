"I'm ready to get back to training" | Knoxville-based athlete warns COVID-19 can reach young & healthy people after positive test

The virus originally just caused some of her races to be canceled. Recently, it also affected her even more, after she tested positive for it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based professional athlete is going public about her experience with COVID-19 after testing positive for it.

Kaysee Armstrong professionally races mountain bikes for 8 - 10 months out of the year.

The virus just affected her by causing races to be canceled at first, but recently it affected her even more after she tested positive. Now, she wants people to know active, healthy and young people are not immune.

"I race stage races which are 7 days long, I also do events that are 200 miles," said Armstrong.

She said that she had to put her life on hold after testing positive for COVID-19. She said she was admitted to urgent care with a fever of 101 degrees, and with several other symptoms. At one point, she said it felt like it was impossible to get out of bed.

After a week, Armstrong said some symptoms still linger.

"I'm still extremely tired, more tired than I normally am," she said. "I'm ready to get back to training and normal life but here I am still stuck inside and not able to do what I love."

She wanted others to hear her story and know that the virus can affect anyone, no matter their age or how active they are.

"A lot of athletes are struggling after getting COVID-19," she said.

Armstrong decided to start posting on social media to share her story. Through her posts, she encourages younger people to get tested for the coronavirus, even if they have the slightest symptoms.

"I had a very minor case but anyone can get it," she said. "That's the story I was trying to put out there."