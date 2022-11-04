AG: Tennessee receives more than $84 million to combat opioid crisis

The total amount includes more than $90 million for the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which is meant to address the opioid crisis in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Friday, Nov. 4 that more than $84 million was paid to the state and local governments on Thursday, Nov. 3 to help aid in the state's opioid crisis.

The state has now received more than $128 million from the initial settlement payments with three national pharmaceutical companies and opioid manufacturer Janssen.

“This money will be used exclusively to repair the damage caused by the opioid epidemic that continues to ravage Tennessee,” Skrmetti said. “No amount of money will be enough to fully compensate the affected families and communities, but we will keep working to hold every bad actor accountable for their role in the crisis.”

The Opioid Abatement Council was formed to oversee the trust and ensure funds are disbursed throughout the state relating to opioid abuse, misuse, prevention and awareness. This independent panel was established by Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly in 2021.

The remaining funds are being split between the state's general fund and a separate fund being disbursed directly to counties and local governments. 35% of the trust funds will be disbursed to the counties to be spent on local prevention programs. These funds are in addition to the direct payments the counties will be receiving.

This year’s settlement payments provide an opportunity for a substantial initial investment in prevention efforts, according to Skrmetti. The 2022 payments are larger than typical year payments under the settlement agreements because Tennessee met incentives in the Janssen settlement that accelerated multiple annual payments from the company.

The distributors, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc. and McKesson Corporation, will make annual payments through 2038.