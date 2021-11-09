Anderson Co. EMS hosting drive-thru COVID-19 monoclonal therapy clinics for approved recipients

The clinics are giving people diagnosed with COVID-19 monoclonal therapy treatments, as long as they have been pre-approved by a physician.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Anderson County may not need to leave their cars for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments after doctors approve the therapy for them.

Anderson County Emergency Medical Services is hosting COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy clinics for people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It is offered for free, as long as the supply of the medication is available and on-hand.

The treatment is given to people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days. It helps the body produce more antibodies to fight off the coronavirus, but it is not a vaccine.

Anyone who stops by the clinics must have been pre-approved by a physician to receive the therapy. They must fill out and submit paperwork to the Anderson County EMS at least 24 hours before the treatment is scheduled to be given.

People who schedule appointments for the clinics will be contacted by an EMS employee the day before their appointment. The employee will then explain how the monoclonal therapy is administered, according to a release from officials.

Patients will need to stay in their cars during the entire treatment and observation period. Officials said it can take up to 2 hours to make sure there are no adverse reactions to treatment.

“We want to thank the State of Tennessee for approving our ACEMS program and making the injections available for citizens," said Nathan Sweet, the EMS Director. "We especially want to thank our Anderson County Board of Commissioners for authorizing the program, and also authorizing the use of our Senior Center parking lot to make this important treatment possible.”