CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools will soon hand out new Victory Sprayers to every school in the district.

"It'll adhere to the underside of desks, on the walls, sides of bookcases, all the surfaces it'll attach itself too and kill the germs," Assistant Director of Schools, Greg Deal said.

Deal said the hand-held sprayer uses a positive charge to disinfect entire rooms quickly. Each school will get a device over the next few week and custodians plan to spray each school weekly.

The idea came up after a custodian with the district came across the device at a conference and later brought it to administration.

"We're always trying to keep up with new technology especially if that means keeping students safe," Deal said.

Addison Delcarmen is an 8th-grader at Clinton Middle School. She said she looks forward to how important this device could be to the environment.

"You throw the Clorox wipes away right after you use them but this you just put the liquid in and it's brand new," she said.

But Deal said the new upgrade takes the benefits a step further by saving educators a lot of out of pocket money.

"I believe our teachers, even out of their own pockets, buy a lot of sanitizing, hand sanitizer and probably even wet wipes out of their own pocketbooks," he said.

With flu season beginning to show signs of starting up, there's a good chance schools will use it a bit more until the season passes.

"We're just gonna keep our fingers crossed and see how this works," Deal said. "We're kind of excited about it and I'm looking forward to how this pays off."