Announcement regarding state health department expected at Wednesday committee meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legislators with the Joint Government Operations Committee will meet Wednesday afternoon, with an expected announcement concerning the Tennessee Department of Health.

The announcement expected Wednesday will likely concern the committee’s June 16 meeting, during which Republican legislators suggested dissolving the Tennessee Department of Health, citing that the department was targeting vaccines at children.

Since that meeting, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s leading vaccine official, has been fired and the Department of Health has scaled back vaccine outreach.

Tennessee physicians with the group Protect My Care tell our NBC affiliate, WSMV, they’re going to this meeting today in support of Dr. Fiscus and say they're calling for an investigation into her firing.

“Ultimately we would like to see her fully reinstated in her position, but I am not very hopeful that that would happen,” said Dr. Katrina Green, emergency physician. “She’s done a wonderful job throughout the pandemic in trying to keep Tennesseans safe, and so [we’re] just showing up to support her and let her know she is not alone.”

Representative John Ragan said he wouldn’t comment on the announcement before it was made.

Senator Kerry Roberts’ office only said he would make his comments at 1 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Health declined to issue a statement on the matter.