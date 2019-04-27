MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of supporters of the anti-vaccination movement rallied against mandatory vaccinations at Maryville City Hall today.

Speakers shared stories on their experiences with vaccines.

Many families held up signs with messages they wanted to display.

Nurse practitioner Debi Stafford said she believes in the right to choose whether or not vaccines should be mandatory.

She said the showing of support was encouraging.

“The vaccine program has some importance in our country. I think it's done some good," Stafford said. "But not every person can take every vaccine. Not every person can eat peanuts, not every person can take amoxycillin without reaction, not every person can take a vaccine, and we need to acknowledge that."

Stafford added it's our right as Americans to be able to say no to vaccines if we want to.

The CDC does say like any medication, vaccines can cause side effects.

There is a very small chance of a vaccine causing a serious injury or death.

But the World Health Organization says the benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh that slight risk.



Diseases like polio and diphtheria have become rare in the U-S so some people ask - why vaccinate?

The CDC says it's like bailing out a boat with a slow leak. You can't send the boat back out on the water again until the leak is 100 percent fixed.

We've reduced disease through vaccines.

But it says we can't stop now, otherwise the water will slowly fill back up to the same level it was before. The CDC says the measles are an example of that.

It says measles cases in the US are at their highest numbers since the disease was considered eliminated in 2000.

A few days ago, the CDC said there have been 695 cases so far this year. 22 states - including Tennessee - have reported measles cases.

Only one of those cases is in East Tennessee, but other areas have a bigger problem.

One county in New York has 200 confirmed cases, and health officials say that's because of lower vaccination rates in that community.