Austin-East High School student organizing suicide awareness event aimed towards kids and youth

The "Relate and Release Awareness Event" is meant to be a free space where teens and kids can talk openly about their mental health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A freshman in Austin-East High School is taking action, trying to help people around him heal.

She is organizing an event aimed at teens and youth, providing a space where they will be able to talk openly about their mental health. The event is called "Relate and release Suicide Awareness Event" and it was organized in connection with Canvas Can Do Miracles, an organization that helps people's mental health through art.

"I want to reach out to the people and the kids, everyone who is struggling by themselves and don't know how to ask for help," said CJ Jones, the organizer of the event.

She said many kids may not discuss their mental health with friends and instead try to work through problems on their own. She said that this event would give them a chance to open up and express their emotions, instead of bottling them up.

The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but was rescheduled to Saturday from 5 p.m. through 8 pm. due to rain. There will also be a ceremony where participants will release balloons, paying respects to people who died due to suicide.

Canvas Can Do Miracles will also have an art session to help participants express themselves through their creations. Prayer groups will also be on hand to listen to people, providing emotional support.