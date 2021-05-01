Back to the gym in 2021: Tips to achieve your New Year's fitness goals

Several of our local gyms in East Tennessee are open and they're getting ready for more New Year arrivals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many of us, staying healthy and getting active is a goal.

During the pandemic, some created a new routine by working out at home.

Meanwhile, others are heading back to the gym.

"The pandemic has put a strain on us but we are up and we could see us growing and growing," said Co-Owner of New Start Fitness Brooks Dean.

There are so many workout options from weight lifting to circuit training, plus cardio, yoga and pilates.

No matter what workout you choose, staying motivated is the key to seeing those long-term workout results.