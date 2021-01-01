Ballad Health: Medical admissions resume at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital

The resumption will provide additional staffed hospital beds to serve the region and to support the surge of inpatient volume at Holston Valley Medical Center.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — Ballad Health announced Thursday that medical admissions will resume at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital beginning Friday at 8 a.m.

According to Ballad, the resumption is to provide additional staffed hospital beds to serve the region and to support the surge of inpatient volume at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Ballad Health suspended medical admissions at Hawkins County Memorial back in July to redeploy team members to staff COVID-19 units at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

Redeployed team members will return to their normal work assignments at 8 a.m. on Friday.