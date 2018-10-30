KNOXVILLE — Tennova Healthcare is providing new details on the upcoming closure of two longtime East Tennessee hospitals.

Physicians Regional Medical Center (previously St. Mary's) in North Knoxville and Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown will be closing on Dec. 28.

With some services transitioning to other Tennova hospitals in the area, the closures had many wondering what would happen to certain services provided at PRMC.

The inpatient behavioral health unit at PRMC, also known as "Tower 4," is confirmed to be shutting down on Nov. 9 ahead of the hospital's closure on Dec. 28, and the services provided by the unit will not transition to another Knoxville hospital.

Ann Metz, a spokesperson for Tennova Healthcare, said patients can continue to access behavioral health services at Tennova's LaFollette Medical Center for inpatient geriatrics psychiatry services, as well as psychiatry services at Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland and Lebanon.

The center has stopped admitting new patients as it winds down operations on the Oak Hill Avenue campus. The center was staffed for 14 patient beds since last spring.

Metz said the average patient census was 13 with five patients receiving care on Oct. 30.

Tennova PRMC said it anticipates those remaining patients will complete their plan of care and be discharged by the time the unit closes.

Metz said nurses and techs from the unit will be reassigned to positions in the emergency rooms at the other Knoxville locations to support triage and treatment for patients experiencing mental health difficulties.

"We work with local providers to determine appropriate treatment based on a patient’s mental, physical, emotional and medical needs; the decision of admission to a behavioral health unit or discharge is made by a licensed professional in conjunction with a psychiatrist," she said.

Many employees at Physicians Regional have already transitioned to the other Knox County locations, and they are working with the remaining staff members to relocate them to another Tennova properties.

In Morristown, Tennova said the decision was made to close Lakeway Regional because it's seen a decreasing number of patients in recent years. According to a press release, physician practices in Morristown, Tennova General Surgery – Lakeway and Tennova Primary Care – Lakeway West, will remain open.

