Bird flu risk lingers among poultry in East Tennessee

In the past year, the TWRA said that the avian flu killed upwards of 100 birds in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in 2022, the poultry industry euthanized millions of turkeys and chickens because of avian flu cases across the state.

"That's why you're seeing such expensive eggs when you go the store now," said Matt Cameron, a spokesperson with the TWRA. "We're obviously concerned with the wild bird population."

The agency has been trying to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, otherwise known as HPAI.

HPAI is easily transmissible between birds and the TDA said it is also known to be deadly for domesticated birds. They said birds can be exposed through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.

Cameron said the TWRA recently found a large number of dead Black Vultures at Fort Loudon Lake. He said that the TWRA thinks they are specifically impacted by illnesses because they are communal birds that roost in large flocks together, making it easier for dangerous illnesses to spread.

"We're just concerned that it could spread into other bird populations, and it could cause an effect to our songbirds and our game birds, such as wild turkeys," said Cameron.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, avian influenza was most recently detected in Wilson County, in a mallard. The last time it was detected in a captive bird was in Hamilton County, in a peafowl, on Jan. 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been no human cases associated with the virus.

"From what I understand, there's very minimal risk of a human contracting it and getting it from eating infected poultry or eggs," said Cameron.

However, he said people should consider removing bird feeders in their backyards, or removing their bird baths if they start seeing dead birds in the area.