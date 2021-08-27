Blount Memorial Hospital to start limiting number of visitors on Monday

The hospital announced they would allow one designated, specific visitor for most people who are hospitalized.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital announced that starting Monday, visitation would be limited to one specific person for hospitalized patients.

Children under 16 years old will also not be allowed in as visitors. Everyone entering the hospital will also be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose for the entire time they are there.

Officials said there would be some exceptions to the visitation policy, including in end-of-life situations.

Patients will identify their designated visitor when they are admitted to the hospital, according to officials. Their decision will stay in place for the duration of their stay, officials said.

At the Family Birthing Center, a support person will be allowed in during delivery along with an additional designated visitor. However, only one of them can be in the facility at a time.

Patients will be allowed one support person during emergency, surgical and outpatient services, hospital officials said.

Visitation hours will stay the same, 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. daily.