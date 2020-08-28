Book your appointments! Free RAM Clinic coming to Oneida Sept. 12

Patients can start booking appointments to receive free dental, medical and vision services Monday, Aug. 31.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Health care is expensive for most people, so Remote Area Medical routinely hosts free clinics where patients can receive dental, medical and vision services at no cost. The next clinic will be in the Oneida community Sept. 12 - 13.

Patients will need to book appointments in advance in order to be seen. They can start scheduling appointments on Monday, Aug. 31. Slots will be available until RAM is full, and no ID or insurance card is required to book an appointment.

Officials said they hope to serve hundreds of people through the clinic. Services include dental cleaning, fillings, extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, women's health exams and general medical exams.

The clinic will be held at the Boys and Girls Club on Alberta Street, in Oneida. Patients should arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Appointments can be booked between Aug. 31 - Sept. 11, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interesting in receiving care should call (865) 500-8555 to book an appointment.

Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members will not be allowed to enter the building. RAM has also implemented new sterilization processes and new airflow systems to stop the spread of COVID-19.