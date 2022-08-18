Breast cancer patients connect with doctors during Q-and-A session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, breast cancer patients had a unique chance to ask questions directly to health care professionals and connect with surgeons.
The event was hosted by Breast Connect, a nonprofit meant to support people diagnosed with breast cancer. It is meant to be a one-stop shop for resources so patients can quickly find answers to their questions and develop a course of action as they navigate their breast cancer journey.
People turned out dressed up in pink at the Bearden Banquet Hall for the event. They sat around tables and listen to doctors and surgeons speak about breast cancer, connecting with each other and enjoying the company of people who understood the challenges they faced.
"My faith is number one, that's what gets me through it all and that's what got me through the past year," said Robin Smith, who attended the event. "But having the support system we have with all these women is big."