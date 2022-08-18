Breast cancer patients connect with doctors during Q-and-A session

The event was hosted by Breast Connect in West Knoxville. It was meant to give patients and unique chance to find support while they face breast cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, breast cancer patients had a unique chance to ask questions directly to health care professionals and connect with surgeons.

The event was hosted by Breast Connect, a nonprofit meant to support people diagnosed with breast cancer. It is meant to be a one-stop shop for resources so patients can quickly find answers to their questions and develop a course of action as they navigate their breast cancer journey.

People turned out dressed up in pink at the Bearden Banquet Hall for the event. They sat around tables and listen to doctors and surgeons speak about breast cancer, connecting with each other and enjoying the company of people who understood the challenges they faced.