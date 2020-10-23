Dolly partners to bring more awareness to breast cancer in new song

The powerful, new song imagines a day when the color "pink" will just be another color and not a ribbon to remember a loved one.

TENNESSEE, USA — Just in time for the last week of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the queen of country is partnering with several artists to bring more awareness to breast cancer.

Dolly Parton is working with Jordin Sparks, Monica, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans in a new song "Pink."

All of the proceeds from the song benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“Pink” is such a beautiful song of hope, especially during #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. I’m honored to join with these powerful women to help support @SusanGKomen's life-saving work 💗 https://t.co/XF6GmnKVfv pic.twitter.com/UyQp37CE5H — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 21, 2020

The powerful, new song imagines a day when the color "pink" will just be another color and not a ribbon to remember a loved one.

Breast cancer has touched all our lives. Join me and my friends @DollyParton @MonicaDenise @JordinSparks and @saraevansmusic as we imagine a day when pink is just another color. pic.twitter.com/GvDJMGLQOr — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) October 21, 2020

In East Tennessee, the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be virtual this year.

The event will include a "Spirit Week" leading up to the virtual race on Oct. 31.