How to give back to local breast cancer fighters and survivors this October

Three breast cancer survivors are using their businesses to raise money for the local nonprofit Breast Connect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, local business owners are choosing to give back to the nonprofit Breast Connect.

Breast Connect is a local organization focused on helping breast cancer fighters and survivors from the start of their diagnosis to the end of their cancer journey. It provides resources and support to women in the Knoxville area.

Three breast cancer survivors, who are also members of Breast Connect, are using sales from their businesses this month to help give back to a group that gave them so much.

On Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Euphoric Cheese Shop in Farragut is giving 20% of all sales and 100% of tips to Breast Connect.

The owners of Euphoric Cheese Shop, Amy Burritt and Cheri Intveld, were both recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer, and are active members in the group.

All month long, you can shop at Bliss in downtown Knoxville and West Town Mall. A portion of the business's proceeds will go to Breast Connect at the end of the month.

Bliss owner Lisa Sorensen is a breast cancer survivor and avid supporter of Breast Connect.

During the month of October, you can shop at the Happy Envelope on Kingston Pike, and half of the sales of custom, pressed stationery goes directly to Breast Connect. You can shop in person or online.

Sarah Pattison was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer two years ago and turned to Breast Connect for support during her journey.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants in the East Tennessee area are also doing a "round-up" campaign. The funds raised from those checks will go toward Breast Connect as well.

President of Breast Connect, Nina Reineri, says, it's heartwarming to see the support.

"It's a great feeling," Reineri said. "I can tell you it's wonderful to see that we've done something for them and then they've chose for us to be the recipient of their funds for October."

The funds will help support the women in the group who are walking through a breast cancer diagnosis.

The money will help buy mastectomy kits and enable flower deliveries from Random Acts of Flowers.

"We help advocate, we inform them, we provide resources, we pretty much hold their hand from the beginning of their diagnosis until they are done with their journey, and I think people feel that without Breast Connect, the journey would be a lot more difficult," Reineri said.

You can donate to Breast Connect throughout the year. There's a link to donate on their website, breastconnect.org