Susan G. Komen virtual Race for the Cure kicks off with Knoxville parade

"We've had so many calls," said Amy Dunaway, Exec. Director of Susan G. Komen East Tennessee. "We always try to honor our survivors on race day and I think this is just going to be another way and another step to honor them. They're going to feel like princesses and pageant queens in the backs of cars waving at their adoring fans. We talk every year that the Race for the Cure for these women it's not another 5k for them, it's another year of survivorship for them and we want to honor and celebrate those women as they cross that finish line."