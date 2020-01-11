Susan G. Komen virtual Race for the Cure kicks off with Knoxville parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville recognized breast cancer survivors in a new way in 2020 due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Susan G. Komen virtual Race for the Cure kicked off this morning with a car parade in downtown Knoxville at World's Fair Park. As the decorated cars crossed the finish line, survivor's names were announced.
The ceremony was broadcast live through a radio station, and everyone could join in on Facebook Live.
Participants in the Race for the Cure were encouraged to walk or run wherever they were on Halloween and submit selfies.
"We've had so many calls," said Amy Dunaway, Exec. Director of Susan G. Komen East Tennessee. "We always try to honor our survivors on race day and I think this is just going to be another way and another step to honor them. They're going to feel like princesses and pageant queens in the backs of cars waving at their adoring fans. We talk every year that the Race for the Cure for these women it's not another 5k for them, it's another year of survivorship for them and we want to honor and celebrate those women as they cross that finish line."
As of Saturday night, the event had raised more than $93,000 of its $100,000 goal.