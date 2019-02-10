GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — While soft music and the scent of essential oils filled the room, women enjoyed manicures, massages and more.

No, it wasn't a professional spa -- it was Ballad Health's Spa Day at Greeneville's First Baptist Church.

24 of Tusculum University's nursing students volunteered at the event, learning about the holistic elements of health care.

Senior nursing student Brodie West said holistic health care treats people, not just their diagnoses.

“Whenever you hear about breast cancer, the message is often focused on the physical element of the diagnosis,” West said in a Tusculum University statement. “But there is really so much more to those women than what you are treating. You need to treat them as a whole and holistically."

For West, Spa Day had a special purpose. She said it lifted up survivors' confidence.

"They might just want to come in and feel like a lady, because their illness might have impacted their self-esteem," West said.

Tusculum officials said the students 'pampered' survivors with mini-manicures, mini-pedicures, foot soaks, foot massages, aroma therapy, chair massages, lavender hand massages and mini-facials.

Event organizer Ann Williams, a breast nurse navigator for Greeneville Community Hospital East, said the students' participation was vital -- both for the event and for their future careers.

“We could not perform as many services at Spa Day without them, and their instructors have been fabulous partners in this initiative,” Williams said. “Through this event, the students will further grow their appreciation for service and develop a servant’s heart. It will prepare them well for their careers.”