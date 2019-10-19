KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Race for the Cure may be over but there are still many ways to stay involved and support breast cancer awareness all year long!

On Oct. 26, Unlimited Training Systems will partner with the American Cancer Society for their "Real men wear pink" event at 9 a.m. challenging people to dress up and workout in your most ridiculous attire.

Babalu restaurant will donate $1 for every cinnamon bread pudding purchased to the Susan G. Komen Foundation throughout the year.

Dine Out for the Cure is also still going on where all you have to do is eat out! For the full list of participating restaurants click here.

You can register for a Kroger Plus Card and raise money while shopping using a special code.

Amazon Smile donates a percentage of the price of your purchase to the charity of your choice.

Knoxville's post offices have a breast cancer research stamp for 65 cents, which donates to the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense's Medical research program. The stamps have raised more than $89 million dollars nationwide.

You can also purchase a special Tennessee license plate that will donate $35 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

If you take a trip to Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, there is a ticket discount available when you mention Komen East Tennessee.

Leehaw Selfie Station will also donate $50 to Komen East Tennessee if you mention the foundation when booking.

And Wild About Metal will continue to sell a pink ribbon jeep tail light cover. For every cover purchased, they will also donate $10 to Komen East Tennessee.

RELATED: Need to Know: Komen Race for the Cure 2019

RELATED: Teen races for a cure in honor of late mother

RELATED: 'Pink Tie Guy' turns Knoxville's City County building pink for breast cancer awareness month