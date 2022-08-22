Bristol clinic crosses state lines and offer abortion treatment in Virginia

An obstetrician-gynecologist who practiced in Bristol, TN for more than 40 years raised more then $100,000 to move their location to Bristol, VA.

BRISTOL, Va. — On Thursday, Tennessee's anti-abortion ban will go into effect. Doctors will not be able to give women abortion treatments unless they decide it's necessary to save a woman's life.

However, the state's law does not have exemptions for cases of rape, incest, or if a child becomes pregnant. Virginia's current law is less strict, allowing abortion treatments up to the third trimester when they can only be performed in cases where a woman's life or health is in danger. It also allows for abortion treatments in cases of rape, incest, fetal impairment and if a minor gets pregnant.

The Bristol Regional Women's Center decided to cross state lines and start offering abortion treatments on the Virginia side of the city. They raised more than $100,000 and on Aug. 12, they said it was in operation.

"Thank you so much for your warmhearted pledges and kind words," said the organizer of the fundraiser. "As you may know, Tennessee's ban on abortion will go into effect on August 25, 2022. This makes the success of this fundraiser even more important and shows amazing support for women."

The health center said in the fundraiser they expected abortion treatments to stay legal in Virginia until at least January 2024. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he planned to introduce a 15-week ban in the state.