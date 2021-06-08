Breast cancer survivors and fighters honored during Knoxville softball tournament

Hiking For Healing teamed up with the Chargers to celebrate and recognize breast cancer survivors and women who are still on their journey to become cancer-free.

An East Tennessee softball team honored breast cancer survivors while having some fun playing softball in Knoxville Tuesday as it raised awareness and honored women currently fighting cancer.

Teams played at Caswell Park Tuesday. Dolphin Riggs, an Athens breast cancer survivor who started the local organization Hiking for Healing, pulled together cancer survivors as her team -- the Chattanooga Chargers -- played to determine their seeding in the tournament.

"As they have that perseverance, and all the things we talked about, perseverance, attitude, resilience, they're going to feel that same sense of accomplishment with a triumph," she said. "They can do it. We can all do it. There is life after cancer, and we can have fun."