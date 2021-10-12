Buddy Check: 10 facts you should know about breast cancer

Every 10th of the month, we remind you and a buddy to do breast self-checks. There is plenty to know and understand about breast cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A '10' on the calendar can only mean one thing — it's Buddy Check day. Every month on that day, we ask you and your buddy to do breast self-checks.

Here are 10 facts to know about breast cancer, with some help from stories we've done in the past.

1. Women are usually the ones diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, one-in-eight American women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes.

2. Men can get breast cancer too. The CDC says less than 1 percent of men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

While it is rare, men like Jerry Troyer are proud to wear pink. He is a breast cancer survivor who stands with those who battle the diagnosis.

3. Staying on top of self-checks and mammograms helps with the early detection of breast cancer, and overcoming it.

That's how Ashley Hensley found her breast cancer. She chose to see the bright side of her treatment plan with creative pictures. She believes catching cancer early is what saved her life.

4. Breast cancer can feel different for everyone. There's not a one size fits all diagnosis or treatment plan.

For some, breast cancer can pop up as a lump or reveal itself through discharge.

Sarah Pattison, the owner of the Happy Envelope, said she noticed a rash after some initial breast cancer treatment. That led to her inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis.

Listen to your body. If something feels off, go see your doctor.

5. Breast cancer can spread to other parts of your body. When that happens, it's considered metastatic.

Noelle Walker is a mother and breast cancer fighter who is battling metastatic breast cancer currently. She will be on treatment for the rest of her life.

6. Breast cancer isn't reserved for women in their 40s. More people are being diagnosed in their 30s and 20s.

Amy Burritt and Cheri Intveld, the owners of Euphoric Cheese Shop in Farragut, are examples of that. They are friends, business partners and survivors of breast cancer.

7. Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer.

An organization in Knoxville called the Alliance House is trying to change that through education, awareness and mammograms. They can be found online, and anyone can donate to the group.

8. While there's no end-all, guaranteed method to prevent breast cancer, the CDC has a big tip: exercise regularly and keep a healthy weight.

Survivor Fitness in West Knoxville focuses on movement to get survivors back on their mobility feet.

9. Genetics isn't the only reason someone gets breast cancer.

You can get tested to see if you carry the BRCA gene, but there are other factors still being studied that could contribute to a diagnosis.

10. Community is everything.

Support groups like Breast Connect help lift fighters and survivors up while answering questions in a Facebook group.